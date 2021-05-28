West beats North to advance to region semifinals

West beats North to advance to region semifinalsUpdated
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER--
S.C. West (G) 1 S.C. North 0
Sibley-Ocheydan (G) 2 Spirit Lake 0
Carroll (G) 1 Storm Lake 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL--
North Union 14 Forest City 0 F
Newell Fonda 4 Humboldt 1 F
Missouri Valley 13 IKM-Manning 0 F
Estherville LC 3 Le Mars 0 F
Akron-Westfield 13 Remsen St. Mary's 1 F/5
Spirit Lake 11 S.C. North 4 F/8
Lemars 8 Spirit Lake 1 F
Gehlen Catholic 10 Unity Christian 0 F/6
Hinton 11 West Sioux 0 F
River Valley 6 Westwood 2 F
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL--
Manson NW Web 3 East Sac County 2 F
Unity Christian 7 Gehlen Catholic 6 F/8
Kingsley-Pierson 5 Lawton-Bronson 2 F
Forest City 11 North Union 1 F
Pocahontas Area 19 S. Central Calhoun 1 F
Estherville-LC 13 WB-Mallard 1 F