A century of service: Mary J Treglia Community House celebrates 100 years in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 100 years ago in 1921 the Mary J Treglia Community House was founded here in Siouxland. Today the house is a resource for the community.

"I think she'd like it. The things we're doing, we're thinking of her and honoring her," said Jim Jung, Board Member.

The Mary J Treglia Community House has been serving the community for 100 years.

The organization kicked off their celebration of the milestone with a flag raising and tree planting ceremony.

And instead of taking a day or week to celebrate 100 years of service, leaders said they will continue to celebrate with different events over the next few months.

"The goal is to leave some things. We're going to leave the flag, obviously the tree. We're doing a scrapbook. We're having an official history written on Mary Tregila, the 100 years, things like that. So, when we're done celebrating we'll still have some things left for the community," said Jung.

Legal services, immigration services, English Language Learners, and citizen courses are just a few of the resources the Mary J Treglia Community House has to offer.

"Mary J Tregila Community has been very instrumental in a lot of different things in the community. And so we wanted raise the American flag and plant a tree to be able to enjoy for another 100 years hopefully," said Becky Carlson, Executive Director.

Working to preserve the house's history… while continuing its work today.

"This is our goal in these six moths is to bring it out and show it to people. To show people here it is, look this is what it is. And then we'll have the story and we'll publish that story. Over the years there's been little bits and pieces of the story, but this will go from day one to the present. To show how it's developed, why it's developed and why it's stayed here," said Jung.

Celebrating a century of serving the community.

"It just feels like an honor to be able to follow all the great people that helped this place get this far. It helps a lot of people," said Jung.

For more information on the different events helping celebrate 100 years in the community click here.