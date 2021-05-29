AMBER Alert has been issued for two children taken in South Dakota

(KTIV) - The AMBER Alert System has been activated by South Dakota Law Enforcement.

The South Dakota State Patrol says two children have been abducted from Pennington County, South Dakota.

Police are looking for two children who were last seen in the Rapid City area and are believed to be in danger.

The children are Zyriah T. Seay, a 9-year-old girl with light brown hair last see wearing a pink top and jean shorts, and Jeremiah Seay, age 5 boy with blue eyes and blond hair seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

The news release states that the children were taken by their non-custodial parent, Katrina Joy Seay, age 37, described as being 5’8” tall, 260 lbs., with green eyes and blond/brownish hair.

Police say they were last seen around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

They may be traveling in a green, 2014 Chev. Cruz, with a South Dakota personalized license plate “BEMYBAE”. South Dakota State Patrol says the children are considered in immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the chidden or suspect, please call 911 or contact 605-673-8176 immediately.

For more information: South Dakota Amber Alert