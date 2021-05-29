Aquaplex hosts “Hello Summer” pool party

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV)- With summer quickly approaching many Siouxland aquatic centers are preparing for a busy season.

The South Sioux City Aquaplex hosted their annual "Hello Summer" pool party Saturday at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The event started at 1 p.m. and ran through 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with free admission. On Sunday there will also be activities with admission starting at $4.00 per person.

Due to inclement weather the party was moved from the outdoor aquatic center to the indoor pool at the YMCA.

"We are anticipating a lot of swimmers that may be out of practice a little bit if they did not swim last summer. So we want to make sure our guards are well trained, well practiced, and ready for a rescue at any time," said Aquatic Director, Sarah Deming.

The Aquaplex staff said that they have missed watching the kids and families have fun.

"From young swimmers to grown swimmers it has been great to see everyone laughing and having a good time," said Deming.