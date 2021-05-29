Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Dickinson County. In Minnesota, Jackson
County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&