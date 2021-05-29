Judge orders man accused of child porn held without bond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills accused of receiving and possessing child pornography is being held without bond until his trial. A federal magistrate on Friday ordered 40-year-old Javier Moreno detained during a hearing on Friday. A trial is set for July 27. Moreno has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. The Salvation Army says it has fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation. Moreno was a captain and the Black Hills Area coordinator and lived at the camp in Rapid City.