Sioux City School celebrate graduation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Schools celebrated their 2021 graduates Saturday with their commencement ceremonies.

North, West and East High schools each had a graduation ceremony hosted at the Tyson Events Center.

This year, over 900 graduates were recognized during the three ceremonies.

Areeha Ilyas, a graduate of North High School says she was grateful to be celebrating the day in person.

"We all worked really hard these last four years and I think it's great that we're here today. It's also a little nerve wracking because this is like something we've been doing for the last four years and now it's going to be changing. Some of us are going to college. Some of us are going to the workforce. Some of us are taking a gap year. So, it's going to be really interesting to see where everyone ends up," said Ilyas.

North's graduation took place at 11 this morning, West followed at 2:30 Saturday afternoon and East High's ceremony got underway at 6 pm.