Standoff south of St. Louis leaves man dead, officer wounded

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been shot to death and an officer has been wounded in what authorities said was an hourslong standoff between the man and a sheriff’s department tactical team investigating a potential homicide. Authorities said Saturday that they later found another body inside the man’s home. The Jefferson County sheriff said deputies were serving a search warrant Friday evening at a home outside of Cedar Hill, southwest of St. Louis. He said 36-year-old Anthony Legens immediately began firing at officers, and they exchanged gunfire for several hours before Legens was shot by officers. The sheriff said the wounded officer was “in good spirits” Saturday after surgery.