UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s gives free bike helmets at Sioux City Farmers Market

SIOOUX CITY (KTIV) - Schools are letting out for summer break and the weather is warming up, which means you might see more people out riding bikes, scooters or skateboards.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's wants to make sure everyone stays safe this summer.

To help, they gave away free children's bike helmets at the Sioux City Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Leaders with the hospital said they had about 150 helmets to give away.

Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, Trauma Program and Injury Prevention Coordinator for UnityPoint says the giveaway was an effort to promote safety for both children and adults.

"It's really important that kids and adults wear helmets when they ride a bicycle or even a scooter or skateboard. Up to 85 percent of head injuries that occur from falls from those vehicles can be prevented with the proper use of a helmet," said Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, Trauma Program and Injury Prevention Coordinator.

Monroe-Rubendall added as it continues to warm up it's also important for motorists to look out for those on bikes and scooters.