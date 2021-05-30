Explosion rocks petroleum plant in West Virginia

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV (NBC) - Overnight, reports of an explosion and fire at a plant in West Virginia.

A person driving by the Ergon facility in Newell caught the fire on video last night.

The Hancock County Sheriff says no injuries or deaths were reported from the incident.

Some homes and hotels were evacuated, and residents living nearby reported that they felt an explosion.

Route Two near the refinery was closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

It's unclear what led to the incident.

The same plant had another fire back in early April. No one was injured in that incident as well.