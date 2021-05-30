For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner. He paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day. As a cold rain fell, Biden made his annual appearance at the commemoration in New Castle, Delaware, not far from his Wilmington home. On Monday, he plans to do the same at Arlington National Cemetery on the official observance. The death of Beau Biden from brain cancer at age 46 is ever-present for his father, and the loss has defined much of the president’s worldview.