House Democrats move to create Congressional inquiry to the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol

Tonight, House Democrats say there will be a Congressional inquiry of the January 6th riot at the Capitol after Senate Republicans voted to block an independent commission to investigate.

Democrats claim some Republicans are trying to protect former President Trump, but leaders of the GOP deny that.

Democrats and some Republicans are still demanding answers and say they will get them, as to who organized the mob that stormed the Capital January 6th, a riot that left 5 people dead.

"What we really need to know is what was Donald Trump doing in the hours before the riot, during the riot, what was he talking to, or telling his advisers?" Said Rep. Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado

After Senate Republicans blocked an independent commission to investigate. Democrats are vowing to move ahead with a bi-partisan committee with subpoena powers.

Some Republicans say the vote was a slap in the face to the Capital police officers who risked their lives to save lawmakers.

"Our officers are hurting right now. People need to know that those Capital officers that they walk by every day that they want a commission. They are hurting, They are leaving in droves." Said Rep. Barbara Comstock Republican from Virginia

Critics charge Republicans are trying to protect former President Trump who has repeated baseless claims he was the victim of voter fraud and was the real winner of the election.

"A growing number of Republicans are actually starting to believe more and more the big lie." Said Rep. Crow.

But Republicans say there are already other ongoing investigations into the riot including a broad probe by the Justice Department.

President Biden criticized the vote saying he couldn't imagine anyone not wanting to investigate the greatest assault on the Capitol since the Civil War.