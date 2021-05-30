Indianapolis 500 welcomes 135,000 fans in global benchmark

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 has welcomed back 135,000 fans, the most at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

The number represents 40% of the speedway’s capacity and was agreed upon by health officials.

Fans came early and were ready to party. Most had no concerns about COVID-19.

A year ago, no fans were allowed for the race that was delayed from May to August.

This year, celebrities were back and fans were everywhere.