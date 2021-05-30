May 30: Iowa reports over 6,500 more completed vaccinations as daily new cases continue to drop

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 6,539 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,355,174 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,659,341 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, there were 60 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 371,377 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 360,152 have recovered, an increase of 174.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2 additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,055.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (360,152) and the number of deaths (6,055) from the total number of cases (371,377) shows there are currently 5,170 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 104 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from the 111 reported yesterday. Of those hospitalizations, 25 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.

