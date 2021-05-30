Nebraska lab IDs over 300 Pearl Harbor sailors and Marines

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — The remains of more than 300 sailors and Marines who died when the USS Oklahoma sank during the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago have been identified thanks to the work of experts at Offutt Air Force Base. The six-year effort to identify 388 people who went missing when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the attack is wrapping up this week after 338 of them have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has used DNA technology and other modern methods to identify the remains that were sent to Offutt after they were disinterred from the National Military Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.