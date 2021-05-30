Official: Chinese astronauts go to space station next month

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese space official says a three-member crew of male astronauts will blast off next month for a three-month mission on China’s new space station. The comments by Yang Liwei, the manned space program’s deputy chief designer, to state television came as an automated spacecraft was launched with fuel and supplies for the Tianhe station. The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program. Its core module was launched into orbit April 29. Yang gave no details of the astronauts’ identities or a flight date but confirmed the crew will include no women.