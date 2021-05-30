Retired KTIV Farm and Business Director Bruce Scheid dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Retired and legendary KTIV Farm and Business Director Bruce Scheid has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74.

For 37 years, Bruce was the face and voice of farm and business news at KTIV. He retired in 2007, but he and his wife, Linda, have remained in touch and close to our hearts here at the station.

Bruce, a Vietnam War veteran, was recently featured in our special program on Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux City. He shared his memories of two young men, from his hometown, who were killed in the war, and how he thinks about them often.

Bruce also served 22 years in the Iowa Air National Guard at Sioux City's 185th.

We'd ask that you keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time.