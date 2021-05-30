Texas’ fix after blackout doesn’t dwell on climate change

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ biggest fix to February’s deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts more focus on projections by the state’s climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state’s unprepared electric grid. A far-reaching bill sent Sunday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would require some power generators to winterize against extreme cold following one of the most massive blackouts in U.S. history. Experts praised some reforms as significant but say concessions to Texas’ powerful oil and gas industry still leaves the grid vulnerable. At least 151 people died in the winter storm and ensuing blackout, according to the tally kept by state officials. But the actual number of victims is widely believed to be much larger.