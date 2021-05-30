Thunder on the Missouri: Paying tribute to the fallen of our nation

(KTIV) - Siouxlanders lined up their motorcycles for the 7th year of 'Thunder on the Missouri.'

They started at the Sergeant Bluff American Legion Sunday.

It's a mirrored event from Rolling Thunder in Washington D.C.

Bikers lined up in Sergeant Bluff and rode across the Missouri River to Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

After lining up at the park, riders did a thunder salute, rolling on their throttle for around a minute.

"We have to remember them. We have to keep them in mind," said Larry Haitz, Event Coordinator.

Patriotism, honor, and remembering is what Thunder on the Missouri is all about.

It recognizes all who have paid the ultimate price this Memorial Day weekend.

"It's important to honor them because they signed that piece of paper that said I will sacrifice my life for my country. So, we're about patriotism. We're about honoring those people. That's what we're here for," said Haitz.

Riding across the Missouri River, paying tribute to not only the fallen but those who haven't returned home.

"It's to remember fallen soldiers, service members. We've got to pay tribe to them and never forget. Those that are not home yet. Prisoners of War, missing in action," said Steve Wallen, President Rolling Thunder Chapter 2, South Dakota.

No matter the weather, Siouxlanders came out to pay their respects.

"It means everything to us. It really tugs at the heart to see these people come out and want to show respect. It really does," said Haitz.

Honoring those who gave, so they will never be forgotten.

A small ceremony was hosted after the thunder salute.

While many get an extra day off for the holiday, those participating in the event also remind us of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"It's not about barbecues. It's not about mattress sales. It's not about going out and having a beer, getting out on your boat. Memorial Day weekend is about people that never had the opportunity to be a veteran," said Haitz.

After arriving at the wall, leaders with Siouxland Freedom park also announced by Veterans Day, the inside construction of the park's interpretive center will be completed.

It will be named the Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.