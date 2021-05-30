Tulsa pastors honor ‘holy ground’ 100 years after massacre

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Congregations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, paused to remember the city’s race massacre 100 year ago and to honor the Black churches that carried on in its aftermath. The First Baptist Church of North Tulsa throbbed Sunday with high-decibel worship as six congregations gathered to mark the anniversary. The event was designed to honor the persistence of the Black church tradition in the Greenwood neighborhood. That’s where white attackers destroyed at least a half-dozen churches while burning and leveling a 35-square-block area. It was one of the nation’s deadliest spasms of racist violence. The Rev. John Faison of Nashville, Tennessee, says Greenwood is “holy ground.”