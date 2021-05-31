A warmer Memorial Day with an isolated afternoon shower possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are struggling with fog in much of Siouxland early this morning.



That will improve shortly after sunrise and it will turn into a very nice day for our Memorial Day.



There will be a bit of cloud cover around, especially in the afternoon, but we will also have a good amount of sunshine.



Late in the afternoon a few sprinkles to light showers may develop but it will not be enough to cancel any outdoor plans.



Our sky will be mostly clear overnight with lows near 50 degrees but areas of fog likely developing again.



Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar to Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and maybe a light shower developing late in the day.



We will see temperatures start jumping as we head into the back half of the week and into the weekend with mid to upper 80s and higher humidity.



More on the warming temperatures on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.