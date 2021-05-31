A warming trend develops for the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a streak of four straight days where we didn’t even come close to reaching 70 degrees, today was beautiful with highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies and just a few sprinkles that developed in northwest Iowa.

It will be quite pleasant tonight as skies clear out and lows head down to right around 50.

We’ll see average highs on Tuesday get up to around 80 degrees on what will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and little in the way of humidity.

A warming trend will continue for the rest of the week and this weekend will be much warmer than what we've been feeling as of late.

I'll have the very latest about this warmer forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.