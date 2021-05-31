Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have fallen after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in May of 0.5%. Investors are wavering between optimism about consumer spending and factory output reviving and unease that rising inflation pressure might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.