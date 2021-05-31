Belgium recalls envoy whose wife allegedly hit 2 in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Belgium will bring home its ambassador to South Korea after his wife was accused of assaulting two shop employees in April. The Belgian Embassy said the country’s foreign affairs minister decided it was in the best interest of bilateral relations to end Peter Lescouhier’s tenure. According to South Korean media, his wife reacted angrily when a shop employee asked about the jacket she was wearing, suspecting that it could have been stolen. Security camera video showed her shoving and slapping an employee in the face and hitting another on the head. Lescouhier later posted an Instagram video saying his wife might have had reasons for her anger but “committing physical violence is totally unacceptable.”