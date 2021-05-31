Bellevue police say 1 dead, man arrested in fatal shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in Bellevue say a person has died in a shooting there, and detectives have arrested a man in the case. Television station KETV reports that the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at 27th and Emiline streets in Bellevue. Officers called to the scene said one person was killed in the shooting. Police have not released the identity of the person killed or given details about what may have led to the shooting. Police later said 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence.