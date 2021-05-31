COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say for the first time in more than a year, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19. Des Moines television station WHO 13 reports that the latest numbers released on the state’s coronavirus tracking site show 95 hospitalized with the virus in the state. That’s the fewest patients hospitalized at one time since April 3, 2020. In the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m. Monday, 13 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the patients hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators. The site shows more than 371,400 in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began last year, and 6,055 have died from the virus.