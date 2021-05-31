French magistrates question fugitive auto magnate in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say a team of French investigators has begun questioning fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over suspicions of misconducts. The questioning began Monday at the Palace of Justice in Beirut and was attended by members of the Lebanese judiciary. The subjects of multiple investigations in France involving Ghosn’s actions as the head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car alliance include lavish parties in Versailles, questionable payments to an Omani car dealer and suspected tax evasion. They were opened amid new scrutiny of Ghosn after his shocking 2018 arrest in Japan.