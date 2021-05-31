Hy-Vee to offer $10 gift card to individuals receiving a COVID vaccine at one of their pharmacies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) Hy-Vee has announced a new incentive program to entice people to get a COVID vaccine at one of their pharmacies.

Starting on June 1 and running through November 11, any person who completes their vaccine series at either a Hy-Vee pharmacy or a Hy-Vee pop-up vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

Free COVID vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee locations with no appointment needed.

People given the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will receive the gift card after completing their second dose.

Those receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive the gift card once the shot has been administered.

People can still make appointments if desired and can do so here.