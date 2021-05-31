Skip to Content

Hy-Vee to offer $10 gift card to individuals receiving a COVID vaccine at one of their pharmacies

Updated
Last updated today at 5:50 pm
5:05 pm Top Stories
HyVeeLogo

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) Hy-Vee has announced a new incentive program to entice people to get a COVID vaccine at one of their pharmacies.

Starting on June 1 and running through November 11, any person who completes their vaccine series at either a Hy-Vee pharmacy or a Hy-Vee pop-up vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

Free COVID vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee locations with no appointment needed.

People given the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will receive the gift card after completing their second dose.

Those receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive the gift card once the shot has been administered.

People can still make appointments if desired and can do so here.

Brandon Martin

More Stories

Skip to content