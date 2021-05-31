Skip to Content

Man urges Chinese judge to reject torture-tainted evidence

2:20 am National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese Australian writer tried in Beijing for alleged espionage says he pleaded to a judge to reject evidence of what he had said while being tortured by interrogators. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial on Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. The Associated Press on Monday saw the crime novelist and blogger’s account of the legal proceedings circulated at the weekend among his supporters. Yang said he had a meeting with his trial judge three days before his one-day trial and urged that interrogation records be excluded. Yang does not say how the judge responded. But Chinese law prohibits confessions forced by torture or threats.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

