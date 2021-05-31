May 31: Iowa reports 30 new cases in the last 24 hours as daily new case rate continues to drop

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 3,251 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,355,174 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,664,581 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, there were 30 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 371,407 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 360,285 have recovered, an increase of 133.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's total to 6,055.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (360,285) and the number of deaths (6,055) from the total number of cases (371,407) shows there are currently 5,170 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 95 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from the 104 reported yesterday. Of those hospitalizations, 22 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.

