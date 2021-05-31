May 31: South Dakota active COVID-19 cases drop below 400

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Friday 740 more people have completed their vaccine series, meaning 322,271 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means an estimated 49.32% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 54.42% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 653,320 of its allocated vaccines, with 287,544 being Moderna, 345,607 being Pfizer and 20,169 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the May 31 report, health officials confirmed 29 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 382 active cases in the state, a decrease of nine since Friday's report.

A total of 121,795 of South Dakota's 124,191 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 44 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, South Dakota has confirmed 2,014 virus-related deaths in the state. Ten additional deaths were reported since May 28.

