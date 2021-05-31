No injuries following fire on Court Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire on Court Street in Sioux City Monday evening.

Officials said the initial call came in around 8:30 and was for a smoke investigation.

While in route, the call got bumped up to a possible fire on the second floor.

Captain Kevin Keleher with Sioux City Fire Rescue said once crews arrived on the scene and confirmed the fire, the flames were quickly extinguished.

"From the time crews got on scene till the time the fire was knocked down, less than probably three or four minutes. We got our offensive action plan in place and our people did around a real fine job getting a quick knock on the fire," said Captain Kevin Keleher, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.