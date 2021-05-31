Norfolk American Legion Post 16 hosts Memorial Day ceremony outside of Norfolk Veterans Home

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Siouxlanders who paid the ultimate price serving our country were honored at a special ceremony on Memorial Day in Norfolk, Nebraska.

American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk hosted the ceremony at the plaza outside of the Norfolk Veterans Home. The event was complete with a guest speaker, a flag raising, and a 21 gun salute.

American Legion Leaders said they wanted to make this ceremony as special as possible to honor those who served in the military.

"I was hoping to really make this a special day. Take an hour or so out of our time to honor our veterans and especially the ones that have been deceased" said Don Horn, Commander at American Legion Post 16, and Master of Ceremonies at the event.

Horn said Memorial Day has a lot of importance, but there is one request he has for Americans.

"The most important thing to me would be that they take a little time out of their day today and just think about the freedoms that we have because of the veterans that have served and fought the wars to keep this country, America, free" added Horn.

There was also something that started off as a small backyard project that made it to the ceremony. A small field of flags, honoring every fallen servicemen and women in Nebraska since 9/11.



The man responsible is Thomas Landkamer, the Detachment Sargent at Arms for the Nebraska Sons of the American Legion. He said it's very special to have more eyes on the project.

"It makes me feel good because I love seeing the American flag fly proudly and it's just a good reminder of the price that was paid for our freedom," said Landkamer.

Both Landkamer and Horn want to remind people to remember the sacrifices veterans have made to keep the citizens of this country safe and free and that freedom comes with a price.

An avenue of flags represented all 50 states and all US territories to honor veterans, an extra reminder of their large sacrifice.