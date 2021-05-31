Norfolk’s Aquaventure Waterpark officially open

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - After the weather delayed it from opening this past Friday, Aquaventure Waterpark in Norfolk, Nebraska is officially open as of today.

People of all ages visited the waterpark today and enjoyed everything it has to offer…Such as the wavepool, water slides, and diving boards.

The pool had a large turnout, showing that summer is officially here.

"I just came out here with my family. it's nice to see everyone out and about again. It's good weather" said Alison Gardner, who was at the waterpark today.

Gardner also says that it was nice to be by the water with her family on Memorial Day as she came all the way from Omaha to see them.