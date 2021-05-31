Omaha police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 offramp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed as he tried to exit Interstate 80 at 60th Street. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an interstate offramp, killing 37-year-old Travis McQueen, of Omaha. Investigators say McQueen lost control of the bike and hit a light pole. McQueen was rushed by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police continue to investigate the crash.