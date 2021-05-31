Remembering the Fallen: The meaning of Memorial Day

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - It's an honor no one wants to receive: being marked a Gold Star Family.

A Gold Star Family is reserved for immediate family members of military personnel, like a son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse or parent, who passes in the line of duty.

While many people have an extra day off to observe the holiday, one Kingsley, Iowa gold star family reminds people the true meaning of Memorial Day isn't just things like cookouts and time on the lake.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't continue to have the freedoms we have," said Denae Pottebaum, the sister of Chad Groepper.

The Groepper family became a gold star family after losing their family member Chad while he was serving in Iraq in 2008.

Corporal Chad Groepper served in the 2nd Battalion of the 23rd Infantry of the 4th Stryker Brigade.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal after his passing.

"The very first time we probably all knew as a family that Chad wanted to be in the military was in first grade when he wrote an essay about being a soldier and how he wanted to be a soldier," said Pottebaum. "So, it kind of just always suited him. He dappled in other ideas but always ultimately went back to being a part of the military. Just his life goal that he followed through on," said Pottebaum.

Observing Memorial Day and paying tribute to Chad, along with those who gave their lives in exchange for our freedom.

"It means so much to us, all the people that always go above and beyond to remember our little brother. Because it's freedoms that you forget that you have until it personally affects you," she said. "It's things you take for granted. So, for us, it's really important for people to stop and take a second to remember those soldiers that sacrifice all that to provide us with those things that we're so quick to forget. That it's not free," said Pottebaum.

Although Chad passed away in 2008, his memory lives on within his family.

"He was a soldier in the army and he got shot when he was in the war. He's a hero," said Weston Susie, Chad's Nephew.

His legacy is inspiring the next generation… like Chad's nephew Beau Susie, who said he wants to follow in Chad's footsteps.

"A soldier. My Uncle Chad," said Beau Susie, Chad's Nephew.

Taking time to make sure those who never got the chance to come home are forever remembered.

"For us, it's just keeping his spirit and his memory alive. That means so much to us… that he's not forgotten.

The town of Kingsley also has a memorial in honor and memory of Chad.