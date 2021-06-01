A pleasant start to June with warmer weather to come

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is not starting off with the widespread dense fog that we had yesterday morning.



However, some areas of fog will be possible early on.



Aside from that, it will be a nearly identical day to Monday with highs near 80 degrees, morning sunshine and a bit more afternoon cloud cover.



Winds will also be light out of the south.



Overall, it's a pretty pleasant start to the month of June!



Tonight will be mostly clear with a couple of pockets of fog possible.



Lows will be near 50 degrees with Wednesday again giving us some cloud cover and highs near 80 degrees.



We will start warming things up for the back half of the week with highs in the upper 80s by Friday.



Humidity will also be on the increase and it will feel like the middle of the summer for the weekend.



More on how warm it will be later as we move toward the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.