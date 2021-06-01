Around Siouxland: Sioux Center Community Theatre presents ‘Lewis Carroll: Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast’

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - An interesting production is starting this week at the Sioux Center Community Theatre.

The play is based on Alice in Wonderland and is called "Lewis Carroll: Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast."

This adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass has the entire ensemble creating Wonderland right around Alice as she meets a grinning Cheshire cat, the storytelling Tweedledum and Tweedledee, and a Red Queen that wants everyone’s heads cut off.

The performances will be at the Te Paske Theater from June 3 through June 6. From Thursday to Saturday the performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and on Sunday the performance will be at 2 p.m.

