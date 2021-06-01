California task force launches study of slave reparations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A first-in-the-country task force in California to study and recommend reparations for African Americans is meeting for the first time. Slavery did not flourish in California as it did in southern states, but African Americans were still treated harshly. They continue to lag in home ownership, household income, health and educational attainment. Tuesday’s meeting comes as President Joe Biden commemorates the lives lost a century ago when a white mob killed people and burned buildings in a successful Black part of Tulsa, Oklahoma. California’s secretary of state said the task of its nine members is to determine the depth of the harm as well as the ways to repair that harm.