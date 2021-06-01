Clay County, SD voters to have final say on $41M bond issue

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Next week, voters in Clay County, South Dakota, will have the final say on a major bond issue that would have an impact on public safety.

The Clay County Board of Commissioners has proposed to build a new courthouse, jail, and a public safety center. Voters in Clay County will soon be able to vote on a $41 million bond over the proposal.

Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe says the existing building that contains all three facilities no longer meets their needs.

"Our current courthouse was built in 1912, it was built at a time before computers and before so many people were doing business in the courthouse," said Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe.

Howe said they are running out of room for employees, and inmates.

He said it's also raising safety concerns. Right now the fire alarm system for the building is nothing more than courthouse employees using air horns on their desks when they see or smell smoke.

"There are no sprinklers systems, we would need to quickly evacuate the jail if their was a fire in the building, and that's a very staff intensive endeavor there," said Sheriff Howe.

As for the jail, Howe said they often exceed the amount of beds they have available for the inmates, so they have to house inmates out of county.

"We used to use cots quite a bit to expand our capacity, but it just wasnt right to put that many inmates in a cell," said Sheriff Howe.

As of right now, there is no set location or design for the new facility.

Officials say for the bond to pass, it will need a Simple Majority - or 50% of the vote plus one. Residents will be able to vote on the matter on Tuesday, June 8.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.