Community holds vigil for missing 11-year-old from Iowa

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL)- Dozens gathered at the Poweshiek County Courthouse for a vigil to show support for the family of missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27 in Montezuma, Iowa.

Community members are heartbroken but not deterred and are still holding out hope Harrelson will be found safely.

"It is tough, especially as the time goes by," said Samantha Rix. "All we can do is not give up and keep looking for him."

Rix, whose son is one of Harrelson's best friends, organized the vigil, so people can get to know him beyond a face on a missing person poster. She described him as well mannered.

"He will bring you joy, and he will warm your heart. He will bring you peace, and just by tapping you on the shoulder," said Rix. "He is so joyous. He's so happy, he's so full of life, and at 11 years old, he's got more characters than most adults I know. He is a beautiful person."

It's emotional for Macy Richards who is a teacher in Montezuma.

It is unimaginable when you have a student you might not work with every single day, but you see in the hallway in the morning and after school," Richards said. "It is emotional that we can't find him, and we don't know if he is safe or where he is."

Over the weekend, law enforcement conducted widespread searches of the surrounding area. On Sunday, more than 500 volunteers and first responders scoured the area for any sign of the missing 11-year-old. There was no coordinated search by Law Enforcement Monday, but authorities were still in the area following up on leads in their investigation.

DCI officials said they were re-evaluating the investigation and going over all information again.

"It's not like it has been that long since they have been through this here, so law enforcement is familiar with the terrain and the process," Rix said. "In a way, I guess we can take that as a blessing, but in a way, it's like, it shouldn't have to be like this."

Montezuma is only a few miles away from Brooklyn, wherein 2018 volunteers searched some of the same areas for Mollie Tibbets.

"It is close to home," said Richards. "It was emotional when that case was closed and to turn around and have something so extreme."

Law enforcement officers will be back in the area throughout the week, but there are no future searches planned involving the public.

Anyone with information related to Harrelson's disappearance is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff's office at 641-623-2107.

Harrelson was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pajama pants, and black shoes.

Harrelson has brown hair, blue eyes, is about 4' 8" and weighs 100 pounds.