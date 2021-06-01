First state-run veterans cemetery opens in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has opened its first state-run veterans cemetery. Construction on the cemetery began late in 2019 and culminated with a ribbon cutting on Memorial Day. The city of Sioux Falls donated 60 acres for the cemetery, which was funded with $600,000 from the state and $6 million from the federal government. The cemetery is scheduled to begin interments this week. The first phase has space for more than 2,300 interments, including caskets, burial of cremains, a scattering garden and a columbaria, the Argus Leader reported. The cemetery will eventually provide burial options for more than 28,000 veterans and their eligible dependents.