Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug and alcohol addictions

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction. She stopped by “Red Table Talk” to discuss getting hooked as a teen and relapsing after the pandemic. Osbourne said she ended almost four years of sobriety in April 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic was waning, triggered into drinking alcohol again after seeing a couple sipping champagne. Her first opiate-based drug addiction was Vicodin which was prescribed to her after an operation when she was 13, sending her on a lifelong battle. “That was all I needed,” she said. The show airs Wednesday on Facebook Watch.