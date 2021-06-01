Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire stationNew
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station. An Los Angeles County sheriff’s official says the shooting happened Tuesday morning at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles. The official had no information about injuries or arrests. Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside. No other details are immediately available.