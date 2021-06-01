Suspect in fatal New Year’s Day shooting reaches plea agreement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A plea agreement has been reached for a suspect involved in the fatal New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City.

Court documents state Anthony Bauer, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis, will take his plea agreement during a hearing Wednesday, June 2, at 1 p.m.

Bauer is one of three men charged with the shooting death of Kritis. The other two charged with murder are Christopher Morales and Carlos Morales.

On Jan. 1, 2021, police say over two dozen shots were fired at a residence in the 2600 block of Walker Street in Sioux City, which had high school aged people inside.

Kritis was killed in the shooting while three others were hurt but have recovered.

Also charged in the shooting was Liliana Gutierrez. Court documents claim she was the driver during the shooting and has been charged with reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.