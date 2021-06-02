2 migrants dead, more than 100 rescued off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Officials say the bodies of two migrants have been recovered from the Mediterranean Sea and another 20 remain missing a day after two Europe-bound boats foundered off the coast of Tunisia. Tunisian naval units rescued a total 109 people, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday. Most of the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa. The separate sinkings were the latest in a series of accidents involving migrant boats off the North African country. Fifty migrants drowned off Tunisia in mid-May while 100 others were rescued at the end of the month.