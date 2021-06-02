Global shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed after Wall Street reopened from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note. European indexes rose in early trading while benchmarks were mixed in Asia. Oil prices rose further after surging 2% on Tuesday. Market players are looking ahead to U.S. jobs data, expected to reflect hopes for growth. But they also are keeping an eye on comments by Federal Reserve officials on inflation, a concern overhanging markets. Economies are regaining momentum with the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.S. and Europe. The worry is that central banks might tamp down stimulus to cool price increases.