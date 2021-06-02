Cemetery search resumes for victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The City of Tulsa is resuming its search of a cemetery for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Crews on Wednesday worked to define the boundaries of a mass-grave feature that was discovered in October at the Oaklawn Cemetery. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said crews were able to locate three of the four corners of the mass-grave feature and determined there are three additional burials in the area. The search began last year, and researchers in October found at least 12 sets of remains in coffins. Stackelbeck has said they’ve estimated as many as 30 bodies could be in the site.