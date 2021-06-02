FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old from Iowa

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (CNN/KCCI) - Eleven-year-old Xavior Harrelson from Iowa has been missing more than five days.

Investigators have stopped the massive searches and are now focusing on leads and interviews. And they are getting some help from the FBI.

Investigators have returned to Xavior's home in Montezuma. The boy's mom has remained in the trailer since her son's disappearance, but she has not talked with neighbors or the media.

Publicly, investigators say they are still trying to determine whether Xavior's disappearance last week was some kind of accident or a criminal act.

Nathan Borton says he used to race bikes with Xavior and his friend's disapperance is really unusual.

"I've actually never seen him leave the trailer park. He usually goes up and down here and cuts off right before that street up there," said Nathan.

Some neighbors have also questioned Xavior's last reported sighting Thursday morning.

Kelly Kautzer lives right next door, and her daughter usually played with Xavior. She says she last saw the missing boy Wednesday.

"In the afternoon we seen him. He was out by my husband because there were working on our car and he was out watching them do that," said Kautzer.

Kautzer said she was home all day Thursday, but never saw Xavior playing with the other kids.

Norton said he's feeling worse by the day about his friend, but he's trying to think positively.

"I'm hoping he's still alive, cuz he was a pretty cool kid. And if he is still alive and they find him, he's still going to be suffering with some trauma," said Nathan.