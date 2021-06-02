For Black Voters Matter, the goal is greater community power

Black Voters Matter co-founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright aim to increase the political power of Black communities. Last year, Brown says the group’s two channels distributed about $10 million to 600 local organizations across 15 states. The money, in part, helped register voters, pay for advertising, hold phone banks and canvass communities to remind people to vote. Experts say the efforts helped fuel Black voter turnout in Georgia, which, in part, led to Democrats scoring victories in the presidential and U.S. Senate races. But as the racial justice protests have dissipated, the funding has also started to drop off.